Police cracking the whip on vehicles with high beam headlamps

Replacing original headlights of vehicles with high power LED headlamps has become a trend in Coimbatore like in other cities. In addition to installing such headlamps that blind the view of motorists coming from the opposite side, many also fit additional lights in vehicles, mostly LEDs, that distract the view.

But use of such headlights will land the rider in trouble if caught in vehicle checks conducted by the Coimbatore City Police.

Knowing the danger these lights can pose to other motorists, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan directed traffic police personnel to conduct special dives at night to check the use improper headlamps and use of LED lights for decorative purpose in vehicles.

According to Mr. Sharan, 450 persons have been fined for using improper LED headlights and for fitting additional LED lights, during the special drives held between January 1 and Wednesday (February 19).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu said that the crack down on LED headlights would continue along with seizure of pressure horns, use of which was very high in heavy vehicles and mini goods carriers.

“The police had received complaints that use of such LED headlights was not only distracting the vision of other motorists, but also pedestrians. The high beam light emitted from such lights blinds the view of pedestrians, who use narrow roads, and can cause accidents,” he said. During the same period from January 1 to Wednesday, the traffic police personnel also fined 1,400 persons for the use of pressure horns, which is a violation of motor vehicle rules as they generate high decibel deafening sound.

Mr. Mutharasu said that pressure horns were used in most of the buses conducting routine services through city roads. He said that the police would also conduct drives at night to check the use of pressure horns and LED headlights in buses that conducted long distance services at night.

While a fine of ₹ 1,000 is imposed for the use of pressure horns, the use of high beam LED headlights attracts a fine of ₹ 10,000 that has to be remitted in court where the police file charge-sheet for the violation.

Mr. Mutharasu said that the police also had plans to check other alterations made in vehicles.

But use of pressure horns and LED headlights would be the prime focus as they directly affected other motorists.

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of District Road Safety Committee and Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), said that the newly launched Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were also fitted with LED decorative lights which also need to be checked.

“Some of the vehicles are coming with in-built high power LED headlights which seem to be not suitable for Indian conditions. CCC had asked the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) whether such headlamps were suitable for Indian conditions.

ARAI replied that that no studies were done on the front in India and such in-built headlights were permitted in India citing their use in developed foreign countries. Even though roads are far better with lane systems in those countries, they are also rethinking about the use of LED headlights which pose danger to other motorists,” he said.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon also wanted the Coimbatore Rural Police to conduct similar drives as rural parts had narrow roads more.