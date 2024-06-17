Police crack the whip on illegal sale of liquor in Coimbatore, drive to continue

The police have started cracking the whip on illegal sale of liquor before noon and after 10 p.m. by bars attached to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets by registering First Information Report (FIR) against the supervisor and salesman of the shops, resulting in slight decrease in the illegal sale in the city.

The city police registered four FIRs so far and the drive would continue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) R. Stalin told The Hindu.

While the TASMAC outlets function only from noon to 10 p.m., tipplers get liquor at a premium from the bars attached to these outlets. The bars always remain open as they purchase liquor in bulk quantities and sell them round the clock..

Not only on a daily basis, the illegal sale takes place even on dry days after 10 p.m. It continues till noon of the next day.

Mr. Stalin said that recently he received a tip off that liquor sale was going on illegally after the stipulated hours in a bar on Kamarajar Road that connects Avinashi Road and Tiruchi Road. A special team was sent to the bar and 203 bottles were seized. Bar employees were arrested and a case was registered against the owner and salesman. Three more similar cases had been registered.

Mr. Stalin said the rule stipulated only minimum sales to a person, but the shop supervisors sell in cartons for the extra money they get. Hence, the police decided to book the supervisor and salesman of the TASMAC shop. The drive would be stepped up in all the 290 TASMAC bars functioning in the city and its peripheral areas until the illegal sale was stopped, he added.

