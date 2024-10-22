Police constable suspended in Coimbatore for stalking

The Coimbatore City Police have placed a constable under suspension on charges of stalking a group of women by clicking their photographs without consent.

The disciplinary action was initiated against constable Balamurugan, 40, who was attached to the traffic police wing under the jurisdiction of the Saibaba Colony station.

According to the police, Balamurugan visited a bakery at Saibaba Colony late on Friday. The policeman, who was in plainclothes, clicked photos of a group of female nurses at the bakery.

The nurses noticed Balamurugan’s act and questioned him. As people started gathering, the policeman stepped out of the bakery and tried to escape. However, members of the public caught him and handed him over to the Saibaba Colony police. He was instructed to report to the city police control room on Saturday.

As per the instructions of City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, an inquiry was conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ashok Kumar, who placed the constable under suspension on Monday. The police said that they did not receive any complaint from the affected women.

