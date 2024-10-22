GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable suspended in Coimbatore for stalking

Published - October 22, 2024 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have placed a constable under suspension on charges of stalking a group of women by clicking their photographs without consent.

The disciplinary action was initiated against constable Balamurugan, 40, who was attached to the traffic police wing under the jurisdiction of the Saibaba Colony station.

According to the police, Balamurugan visited a bakery at Saibaba Colony late on Friday. The policeman, who was in plainclothes, clicked photos of a group of female nurses at the bakery.

The nurses noticed Balamurugan’s act and questioned him. As people started gathering, the policeman stepped out of the bakery and tried to escape. However, members of the public caught him and handed him over to the Saibaba Colony police. He was instructed to report to the city police control room on Saturday.

As per the instructions of City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, an inquiry was conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ashok Kumar, who placed the constable under suspension on Monday. The police said that they did not receive any complaint from the affected women.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.