Police constable suspended after demanding money from lorry driver in T.N.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:18 pm IST - ERODE

The constable allegedly assaulted the driver and demanded ₹2,000 from him

The Hindu Bureau

A grade one police constable, attached to the Ammapettai police station in Erode, was placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted a lorry driver and demanded money from him in an inebriated state.

A video, purportedly showing a group of lorry drivers questioning Selvakumar, 32 — who, while on duty, allegedly assaulted one of the drivers, demanded ₹2,000 from him, and threatened to register a case — went viral on social media.

Following this, Bhavani Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrasekaran launched an inquiry into the incident, which took place a few days ago at the Chinnapallam police check-post during a vehicle check in the night.

The constable reportedly demanded money from driver Prabhu, 25, who was carrying bananas from Koneripatti to Hosur in his vehicle. Prabhu and a few other drivers argued with the constable over the matter.

The DSP, after conducting the inquiry, submitted a report to the Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, who issued an order placing the constable under suspension.

