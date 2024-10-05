GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable suspended after demanding money from lorry driver in T.N.

The constable allegedly assaulted the driver and demanded ₹2,000 from him

Published - October 05, 2024 04:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A grade one police constable, attached to the Ammapettai police station in Erode, was placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted a lorry driver and demanded money from him in an inebriated state.

A video, purportedly showing a group of lorry drivers questioning Selvakumar, 32 — who, while on duty, allegedly assaulted one of the drivers, demanded ₹2,000 from him, and threatened to register a case — went viral on social media.

Following this, Bhavani Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrasekaran launched an inquiry into the incident, which took place a few days ago at the Chinnapallam police check-post during a vehicle check in the night.

The constable reportedly demanded money from driver Prabhu, 25, who was carrying bananas from Koneripatti to Hosur in his vehicle. Prabhu and a few other drivers argued with the constable over the matter.

The DSP, after conducting the inquiry, submitted a report to the Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, who issued an order placing the constable under suspension.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / crime / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.