Police constable recruitment exam on Sunday

The written examination for the recruitment of Grade-II police constables, Grade-II jail warders and firemen will be conducted at six locations in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

A press release said that 10,207 candidates from the district will write the examination. The examination centres are Dr. G.R. Damodaran College of Science College (1,000 candidates), Dr. N.G.P. Arts and Science College (2,100 candidates), Kongunadu Arts and Science College (1,600 candidates), P.S.G. College of Arts and Science (2,300 candidates), Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science (1,766 candidates) and Kathir College of Arts and Science (1,442 women and third gender candidates).

All candidates must wear masks and will be allowed at the examination centres only between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. On the hall ticket, if the candidate's photograph is either not available or unclear, they must attach a fresh photo and get the sign of a gazetted officer (Group A or B) prior to the examination, according to the release.