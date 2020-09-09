Coimbatore

Police constable from Tiruppur succumbs to COVID-19

A head constable attached to Anupparpalayam Police Station in Tiruppur died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

D. Arulkumar, 53, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at around 8.20 p.m on Tuesday. Police sources said on Wednesday that his is the second death among the Tiruppur City Police personnel due to COVID-19 after an Armed Reserve constable, Vasu died in Madurai on August 4.

Arulkumar tested positive for COVID-19 on September 4 at a private hospital in Coimbatore and was subsequently referred to CMCH for treatment. He is survived by his wife and two children, according to the sources.

