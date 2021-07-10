Police constable found dead in house in Namakkal

A police constable was found dead in his residence near Mallasamuthiram here on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as K. Ganesan (49), Head Constable at Elatchipalayam police station.

The body was found by Ganesan’s father-in-law, who alerted the police.

Mallasamuthiram police recovered the body and registered a case. Further inquiries are on.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.