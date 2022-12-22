Police constable arrested for beating guest workers in Coimbatore

December 22, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Coimbatore The city police arrested two persons, including a police constable, for beating two guest workers and taking away properties from them on Thursday.

According to the police, P. Murugan, 34, a police constable attached to the Sulur Police Station, and his friend P. Prathish, blocked Thasim, 26, and his friend Sharukh, guest workers from Uttar Pradesh, who were selling television and gas stoves, near Kannampalayam.

The duo beat the guest workers alleging that they were selling duplicate televisions, and took away five TVs, gas stoves, and ₹ 47,000 from their residence. Based on a complaint from Thasim, the Singanallur Police arrested Murugan and Prathish under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property or constrain to illegal act), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Women murdered near Sirumugai

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday formed four special teams to arrest unidentified persons who were involved in murdering a woman and had taken away 12 sovereigns of gold ornaments from her house on Thursday.

The police said that when the deceased M. Saroja, 60, was alone in her house at Jadayampalayam near Sirumugai, the incident happened.

Coimbatore city police seizes 351.2 kg of gutkha

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons for possessing banned tobacco products meant for sale near Podanur, on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Podanur Police conducted a check near G.D. Tank in Podanur and found T. Atchutharajan, 44, P. Thalapathi Vivegananthan, 42, and D. Jebadurai, 52, all natives of Podanur were possessing 351.2 kg of banned tobacco products.

The police seized the contraband and arrested them under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded them in judicial custody.

Two-year-old boy murdered near Kundadam

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police registered a case on Wednesday against two persons who murdered their two-year-old boy.

According to the police, a 20-year-old man from a village near Dharapuram was in an illegal relationship with a 17-year-old girl for nearly three years. They had a two-year-old boy and the man was already remanded by police for sexually assaulting the minor under the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He had come out on bail and the trial was on. He colluded with the minor and killed their two-year-old son with the intention to tamper with the evidence in the POCSO case, the police said. The Kundadam police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody. The 17-year-old girl was sent to a child observation home, the police said.

In another incident, the Palladam Police arrested a 21-year-old man for marrying a 17-year-old minor. According to police, the man from a village near Palladam married the minor, a few months back. When they went to a hospital for a check-up to a nearby area, the hospital staffs informed the Palladam police that she was a minor and pregnant for three months. The police arrested the accused under the sections of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act and remanded him in judicial custody.