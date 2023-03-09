Police conducts meeting with migrant workers in Salem

March 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Salem

The city police conducted a meeting with migrant workers at Linemedu on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari presided over the meeting. Migrant workers, who attended the meeting, said that they feel safe in Salem.

The Commissioner said that recently some people spread rumours about migrant workers. The workers should tell their families they are safe here. If the workers encounter any difficulties, they shall contact the police, Ms. Vijayakumari added.

More than 100 migrant workers participated.

