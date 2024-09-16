ADVERTISEMENT

Police conduct surprise checks at Coimbatore Railway Junction, confiscate 4 kg ganja

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police conduct checks at Coimbatore Junction on Monday to prevent smuggling of narcotics in trains. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of its drive against drugs and banned tobacco items, the police on Monday conducted surprise checks in trains arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and confiscated four kg ganja in a bag.

The culprit who had smuggled the narcotic substance could not be immediately traced. Police teams checked passengers’ bags at the platforms, deploying a sniffer dog. The police have been carrying out checks at the check posts and in inter-State buses.

In the last eight months, 300 kg of ganja were confiscated and 20 persons were arrested and jailed, a press release said.

