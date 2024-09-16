Police conduct surprise checks at Coimbatore Railway Junction, confiscate 4 kg ganja

As part of its drive against drugs and banned tobacco items, the police on Monday conducted surprise checks in trains arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and confiscated four kg ganja in a bag.

The culprit who had smuggled the narcotic substance could not be immediately traced. Police teams checked passengers’ bags at the platforms, deploying a sniffer dog. The police have been carrying out checks at the check posts and in inter-State buses.

In the last eight months, 300 kg of ganja were confiscated and 20 persons were arrested and jailed, a press release said.