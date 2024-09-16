GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct surprise checks at Coimbatore Railway Junction, confiscate 4 kg ganja

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police conduct checks at Coimbatore Junction on Monday to prevent smuggling of narcotics in trains.

Police conduct checks at Coimbatore Junction on Monday to prevent smuggling of narcotics in trains. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of its drive against drugs and banned tobacco items, the police on Monday conducted surprise checks in trains arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and confiscated four kg ganja in a bag.

The culprit who had smuggled the narcotic substance could not be immediately traced. Police teams checked passengers’ bags at the platforms, deploying a sniffer dog. The police have been carrying out checks at the check posts and in inter-State buses.

In the last eight months, 300 kg of ganja were confiscated and 20 persons were arrested and jailed, a press release said.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.