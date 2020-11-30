Police conduct drills to check preparedness of the force

Coimbatore City Police conducting a drill to check the level of preparedness to handle unlawful assembly near Ganapathy in Coimbatore on Monday.

Coimbatore

30 November 2020 23:49 IST

The exercise was held in three locations in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore City Police on Monday conducted drills to check the preparedness of the force in situations such as unexpected mass protests and unlawful assemblies.

The drills were conducted near the Textool bridge at Ganapathy, near the Gandhipuram bus stand and next to a fuel station at Kuniyamuthur. Based on instructions from the City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, police personnel in plainclothes were kept standby as protesters at 20 locations. Of the 20 locations, the police control room received calls from three places. “The calls were treated as emergency situations. Assistant Commissioner of Police and the inspector of the each location were alerted about the situation. The police force in mufti who posed as protesters enacted a real life situation,” said G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Mock blockade

At two locations, the protesters staged mock blockade. A mock clash between two groups was staged at another location.

The drills were also aimed at instructing the police force on various proceedings that need to be followed while handling protesters or people who assemble unlawfully.