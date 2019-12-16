Police conduct awareness programme on Kavalan SOS mobile app

The Coimbatore City Police plan to have 15,000 to 20,000 downloads of Kavalan SOS mobile application by December 21 in the city.

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan told The Hindu that the City Police is aiming at 15,000 to 20,000 downloads of the application by December 21. The police are trying to reach ‘maximum number’ of people by conducting awareness programmes at schools, colleges, malls and other public places throughout this week. “It will be a continuous process,” Mr. Sharan said.

On Saturday alone, nearly 2,500 downloads of the application were recorded, he said. The police organised an awareness programme on Saturday at SNR auditorium. The programme began with an address by K. Karunakaran, Principal and Secretary.

Balaji Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Coimbatore addressed the gathering on women safety and security. The City Police Commissioner spoke about the use of the Kavalan SOS app and demonstrated its functioning too. Co-ordinators and members of the Women Empowerment Cell with 1,500 students took part and have installed the app on their phones.