Police conduct awareness on ‘Kavalan SOS’ app

An awareness session on ‘Kavalan SOS’ application was held at a private women’s college here on Friday.

City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar and other senior police officers advised students to make use of the application in times of distress. Mr. Kumar said that the city police would immediately respond to such distress calls.

Mr. Kumar said, “When the SOS button Kavalan mobile application is pressed, police would be alerted and it would also send distress messages with location to three of your confidants whose number you would have registered with the application. Videos could also be shot using the app.”

Mr. Senthil added that Tamil Nadu police leads in the nation for its performance under various parameters.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai said, “though the application was launched almost a year ago, at present there are only 1,500 users for the app in Salem city.

The Salem city approximately has a population of 10 lakh of which 40,000 are students.”

He added that the application is just 5MB in size. Mr. Thangadurai said that a four-wheeler patrol and three two-wheeler police beats have been deployed in each station limits in shifts and police would be able to respond to distress call within 10-15 minutes.

Chandrasekaran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told the students on various laws available in the country for protection of women.

He added that every call made to ‘100’ is monitored for time taken by the police to reach the place and respond to distress.

Mr. Chandrasekar said that students can also carry self-defence devices like pepper spray.

The police officials later interacted with students and cleared their doubts regarding the application. Nearly 400 students took part in the event.