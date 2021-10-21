Police Commemoration Day observed

Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Salem City Armed Reserve police grounds on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, DIG-Salem Range C. Mageshwari, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, Deputy Police Commissioners M. Mohanraj, M. Madasamy, and C.R. Boopathirajan, Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence) and other senior officials took part in the event. The officers paid tributes at the memorial pillar.

A team of Armed Reserve police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner (Armed Reserve) E. Ettiyappan, and Armed Reserve Police Inspector R. Venkatachalam fired 48 shots in the memory of the martyred police personnel.

In Namakkal, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur paid tributes to the memorial pillar at an event held at Namakkal District Police Armed Reserve grounds. A total of 21 police personnel shot three rounds of fire in commemoration of the martyred personnel.