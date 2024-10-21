ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commemoration Day observed in Krishnagiri

Published - October 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai placing a wreath at the police memorial in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Police Commemoration Day was observed here at the Superintendent office grounds here in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The day is marked annually on October 21, to observe the martyrdom of 10 Indian policemen killed in an ambush by the Chinese Army in Hot Springs in Aksai Chin in Ladakh in 1959. The following year, the day was declared as Police Commemoration Day.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, placed a wreath and gun salute was accorded in memory of the martyred Indian soldiers. Collector K.M. Sarayu paid her respects to the memory of the policemen.

