GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police Commemoration Day observed in Krishnagiri

Published - October 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai placing a wreath at the police memorial in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai placing a wreath at the police memorial in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Police Commemoration Day was observed here at the Superintendent office grounds here in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The day is marked annually on October 21, to observe the martyrdom of 10 Indian policemen killed in an ambush by the Chinese Army in Hot Springs in Aksai Chin in Ladakh in 1959. The following year, the day was declared as Police Commemoration Day.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, placed a wreath and gun salute was accorded in memory of the martyred Indian soldiers. Collector K.M. Sarayu paid her respects to the memory of the policemen.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.