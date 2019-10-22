Police Commemoration Day held

As part of the Police Commemoration Day, Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, Pradip Kumar, DCP (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil and Superintendent of Police, Salem district, S. Deepa Ganiger paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the call of duty on Monday at the Salem City Armed Reserve police grounds.

According to sources, 292 police personnel from across the country where commemorated during the event. Forty-two Armed Reserve police personnel led by Inspector Saravanan fired three rounds of fire in commemoration of the martyred police personnel. Later, prizes were distributed to students who won in various competitions conducted as part of the commemoration day.

In Namakkal, Superintendent of Police for Namakkal Ara. Arularasu, District Collector K. Megraj paid respects to police martyrs at the armed reserve grounds of Namakkal police. Three rounds of fire were shot by the armed police personnel in honour of martyrs.