Police come up with action plan on curbing road accidents in Tiruppur

N. Sai Charan TIRUPPUR
August 17, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur district police, in consultation with other government departments, have come up with an action plan to reduce road accidents in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 425 fatal and 1,095 non-fatal accidents were reported across the district upto August 15 this year. Nearly 455 persons died and 1,555 persons sustained injuries in these accidents. During last year, 2,561 accidents were reported in the district in which 651 persons died and 1,852 persons were injured.

According to Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, the major reasons for the accidents were speeding, shifting of lanes on highways without proper indication, and not slowing down at road junctions.

Efforts have been taken to suspend the driving licence of persons indulging in speeding and drunk driving. In the past eight months, the Police had recommended for the suspension of 20,236 driving licences to the Department of Road Transport, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far in this year, a total of 1,38,504 cases were registered under The Motor Vehicles Act against persons who involved in traffic rules violations. A fine amount of more than ₹ 1.39 crore was collected.

Black spots

The department has identified 62 accident-prone zones on the national highways, state highways and main district roads and has classified them as black spots. The police and the Highways Department have installed caution sign boards, reflective lights, rumble strips and barricades with blinking lights across major junctions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An official from the State Highways department said that road safety awareness programmes have been conducted in the identified spots. Measures for geometrical improvements in the accident-prone areas have been taken after consulting a wide range of stakeholders, the official added.

Mr. Sai also added that installation of CCTV cameras to track vehicle movement and a common control room would be implemented once the road safety funds were released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road safety
road accident
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app