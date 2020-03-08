Police collected ₹6,000 for inquest, allege relatives of accident victims

Coimbatore

08 March 2020 00:13 IST

The relatives of the two tribal women from Agali in Palakkad, who were killed in an accident at Palamai near Coimbatore on Wednesday, have alleged that a sub-inspector attached to the Periyanaicknpalayam police station collected ₹ 6,000 for the inquest of deceased.

An official attached to the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) at Agali told The Hindu over phone that the relatives of the two deceased -- V. Sivanakami (65) and M. Pappammal (50) from Vannanthurai near Kottathurai, Agali -- have complained that an SI collected the money for inquest.

“The officer allegedly told the relatives that the police would do the inquest only if the money was paid. They paid the money after which the police conducted the inquest on Thursday,” said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

While Sivanakami and Pappammal died on the spot, four others Selly, Murugan, Maruthan and Ayyappan were injured. The accident took place after the sports utility vehicle in which they travelled veered off the third bend of Palamalai hill road and fell to the second bend. They had come to attend a function at Palamalai and then visited Ranganathar Temple.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Pratheesh, a relative of the two deceased, said that they had to pay ₹6,000 to an SI after which he agreed to conduct inquest.

“According to the officer, the money was towards the expense they bore for transporting the deceased and the injured to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH),” said.

The police refuted the allegation.

The ITDP officer said that the four injured were shifted from CMCH to a Government hospital at Kottathara near Agali.