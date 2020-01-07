Police clarify on permission for Darbar special show

Amid reports of a local ban on special shows for the Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar slated for release, the police have clarified that they neither have the jurisdiction to deny or grant permission for special shows for a movie. It is within the purview of the government to issue permission for a special show.

Deputy Superintendent of Police P.Kumar said that there appeared to a confusion over the orders issued. “Rajinikanth fan clubs had approached cinemas seeking special shows. So, the theatre owners approached us for protection as there was violence last time.” On Deepavali day, the fans of actor Vijay went on a rampage after the special show slated for 2 a.m. for the fans got delayed. Property worth ₹10 lakh was destroyed.

“If the government grants permission for special show, the police will have to allow. It is not for us to deny or grant permission,” said Mr.Kumar. He had earlier chaired a combined meeting with the Rajini Makkal Mandram and the theatre owners here for Krishnagiri sub-division, which includes five cinemas in Krishnagiri and Kaveripattinam that will show Darbar. “But, if a special show is announced, the fan clubs have been told that will be responsible for public property,” he said.

According to S.Karthikeyan, district joint secretary, Rajini Makkal Mandram, the fan clubs have accepted that there will be no special show unless the government allows one. However, the fans are expecting bulk purchase of tickets for the first regular show, subject to their negotiation with the cinema owners.

Asmathullah Khan, owner of Nayanthara theatre, said, the movie halls would have nothing to lose either way. “People will watch the movie anyway. We have been told not to allow full hall for fans during the first regular show and that they will have to buy tickets through the counter.”

The restrictions are, however, only Krishnagiri subdivision.