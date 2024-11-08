Police checkpost regulating vehicle movement into the Nilgiris moved to Kallar

One of the most busy police checkposts regulating the entry of vehicles into the Nilgiris, which was located at Burliar has been moved further down the ghat road and is now functioning in Kallar. The newly built checkpost was inaugurated by the Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police N. S. Nisha on Wednesday.

The Nilgiris district police stated that the checkpost needed to be moved from its previous location in Burliar due to problems relating to traffic flow that it was causing. They said that the narrow width of the ghat road in Kallar, combined with traffic that would have to stop at the checkpost during the tourist season, had been leading to traffic jams every year. This combined with “administrative reasons,” necessitated the shift to Kallar, they said. The checkpost is one of the two checkposts regulating entry of vehicles from Coimbatore into the Nilgiris.

The newly inaugurated checkpost has been fitted with seven CCTV cameras, of which two have been fitted with ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition’ software, which could prove helpful in tracking vehicles involved in criminal activities, the Nilgiris district police added.

At the checkpost, a sub-inspector, two constables and three Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel would be stationed round the clock, the police said in a statement.

Police officials also said that the new checkpost in Kallar had already helped streamline the operation of the mandatory e-pass system, as visitors who had not applied for the e-pass had better network coverage in Kallar than in Burliar. “This has ensured that they did not block traffic while they filled out the details online as the road in Kallar has a higher capacity for carrying vehicular traffic and the area has much better mobile reception, allowing people to fill out the e-pass at the spot and proceeding to their locations without much hassle,” said a police official.

