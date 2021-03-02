Police, central forces take out flag march in Salem

02 March 2021 21:59 IST

In order to sensitise people and assure them of saftey, Salem city police along with central armed forces conducted flag marches at various places in the city here on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar led the march at Kitchipalayam. A contigent of of 212 police personnel, including the city police, armed reserve police, Tamil Nadu special police and 65 Central Industrial Security Force personnel took part in the march. At Kitchipalayam, the march passed through Tamil Nadu Malligai, Jai Nagar, Kalarampatti auto stand and Erumapalayam junction.

A similar march was organised at Hasthampatti as well. About 185 personnel including CISF took part in the march which passed through Court Road, Gandhi Road junction, Hasthampatti, Chinnathirupathi and Kannankuruchi.

