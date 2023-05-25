Police books vehicle owner for accident caused by juvenile rider in Coimbatore

May 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has registered a case against the owner of a motorcycle after a 16-year-old boy rode the vehicle and dashed against a pedestrian at Selvapuram in Coimbatore. According to the police, the accident took place at Thillai Nagar junction at Selvapuram on Perur Road on May 22. The boy, a resident of Devendra Street at Selvapuram, rode the two-wheeler negligently and hit K. Nagaraj (28), a resident of nearby Muthusamy Colony. The injured man was admitted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The TIW, Coimbatore west, investigated the accident and found out that the two-wheeler involved in the accident belonged to the boy’s uncle Sarath Kumar. “The boy rode the two-wheeler in the absence of his uncle and caused the accident. Mr. Nagaraj’s right leg was fractured and he underwent a surgery at a private hospital,” said investigating officer A.S. Palanisamy, special-sub inspector with TIW. Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Mathivanan said that legal action will be initiated against parents and vehicle owners who allow juveniles to drive vehicles. Cyber crime police questions BJP Tiruppur IT wing functionary The Coimbatore city cyber crime police on Thursday questioned R. Murugesan, vice-president of BJP’s Tiruppur district IT wing, in connection with posts shared by some Twitter handles that said that biriyani mixed with drugs was served to Hindus in Coimbatore. The cybercrime police had registered a case against nine Twitter handlers on May 21 for sharing the posts titled ‘biriyani jihad’. On Thursday, cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun questioned Murugesan who was asked to submit his reply. Murugesan has been asked to appear for further investigation next week.

