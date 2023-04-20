ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked following rumours on social media in Namakkal

April 20, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Namakkal district police on Tuesday registered a case against a person after rumours spread on social media that he allegedly killed bed-ridden people.

A video of a person receiving money for allegedly killing an elderly bed-ridden person went viral on social media on Tuesday. Rumours spread that he had allegedly killed hundreds of bed-ridden people for money over the past 15 years. Following this, the Pallipalayam police registered a case against Mohanraj (50), an assistant at the Pallipalayam government hospital mortuary on a temporary basis. After the investigations, he was released on bail.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan said that based on the video, the police registered a case against the person under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) read with Section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences). In the investigations, the police found that the rumours were not true. “Further investigations are on,” the SP added.

Police sources said as he had a syringe and medicine in his hand in the video, the case was booked against him in two sections. The accused claimed that some persons took him to administer injection to a cow for its skin disease. Health officials said they were investigating the issue.

