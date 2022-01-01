Police book RSS members for unlawful assembly

Coimbatore

01 January 2022 18:04 IST

The city police registered cases against five persons, including three members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following a scuffle between them and the police officers outside a private school in Vilankurichi, where the RSS had organised an orientation programme, on Friday.

According to the police, the five accused were identified as RSS’s district secretary Murugan, two RSS functionaries Arun and Karuppasamy, a BJP member Kalidass and Hindu Munnani’s Coimbatore north district secretary Govindan. No arrests were made as of Saturday.

On Friday, 19 members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi staged a demonstration outside the school condemning the RSS for conducting its event on the school premises. The police said that security was beefed up in the area as members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and other organisations also staged a similar demonstration outside the school on Thursday.

The five accused and other RSS volunteers engaged in a quarrel with the police personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Jayachandran and other officers visited the spot and asked the members of the RSS and other organisations to go back inside the school to ensure maintenance of law and order. However, they allegedly refused and allegedly prevented them from discharging their duties, according to the police.

A senior officer on Saturday denied media reports suggesting that Mr. Jayachandran was denied entry into the school by the members of RSS and other organisations. “He was not trying to enter the school and was only asking them to go back inside,” he said.