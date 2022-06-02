Police book RS Puram couple for murder

Police have booked a couple from R.S. Puram on charges of murdering a woman hailing from Erode district. The police said that R. Navaneethan of Kannusamy Street at R.S. Puram and his wife R. Akila were booked in connection with the death of A. Malar (37), a native of Bhavani in Erode district. According to the police, the woman had separated from her husband and had been residing with her parents at Bhavani where she worked at Ganapathy cements and tiles shop. The police said that Malar visited the shop owner Navaneethan’s house on Kannusamy Street around 10.30 a.m. on May 29. The woman was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with burns which she allegedly suffered from Navaneethan’s house premises on the same day. While undergoing treatment at CMCH, the woman allegedly told the police that she attempted to end her life by setting her ablaze. The family members later recorded her statement in which she alleged that Navaneethan had sexually abused her and she had abortions. She also alleged that Navaneethan and Akila set her ablaze. While visiting the house, the woman had recorded videos in which she alleged that the couple would be the reason if she died, the police said. A magistrate recorded the woman’s statement while undergoing treatment at CMCH. She, however, died without responding to treatment late on Wednesday. The R.S. Puram police had initially registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The police later changed the Section to 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and booked the couple. With the woman died on Wednesday night, the police booked the couple for offence under Section to 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC. A senior police officer said that three special teams were formed to trace the couple who were at large.