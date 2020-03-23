Police book protesters in Tiruppur for ‘posing threat of spreading COVID-19’

Tiruppur North police booked 30 persons from various Muslim organisations who staged a demonstration outside the police station on Saturday on charges of posing a threat of spreading COVID-19 through a mass gathering.

Confirming the development on Monday, a police officer said that two accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with torching the car of Hindu Munnani functionary B. Mohanasundaram. Following this, at around 6.30 p.m., members of various Muslim organisations staged a demonstration condemning the arrest.

Police booked 30 of the protesters under four sections of the Indian Penal Code including 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint). However, none of the protesters were arrested as of Monday, the police officer said.

Tajuddin and Mohammad Sheikh were arrested for their alleged involvement in torching Mr. Mohanasundaram’s car in the early hours of February 12 at Kongu Main Road. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.