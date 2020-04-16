Police book people who failed to wear mask

The Coimbatore City Police started to book and arrest people who failed to wear mask when they came to public places.

On Wednesday, the police registered 19 cases and arrested as many persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act for not wearing mask in public places. Vehicles of all the 19 persons were seized.

The police registered 578 cases and arrested 625 persons for violating the prohibitory orders in the city and rural limits. The police seized 538 vehicles from them who were released on bail.

The Coimbatore Rural Police have started marking vehicles spotted in public places with colour codes each day. This is to identify the frequency of use of the vehicle by persons while venturing out during lockdown period.

The police will mark colours such as red (Sunday), white (Monday), brown (Tuesday), purple (Wednesday), yellow (Thursday), blue (Friday) and green (Saturday) on vehicles stopped at check points on major roads.

The city police had already started painting bar marks on vehicles to find the frequency of their use.