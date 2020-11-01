Police book NTK functionaries for hoisting ‘Tamil Nadu’ flag

Coimbatore

01 November 2020 23:39 IST

The Saibaba Colony police booked four functionaries and a few members of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) who hoisted a flag as Tamil Nadu flag at the party’s office at P.N. Pudur as part of observing Tamil Nadu Day on Sunday.

The police said that a flag bearing insignias of Chera, Pandya and Chola dynasties was hoisted along with NTK flag.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, who passed that way, found the flag and removed it from the party office and informed the Saibaba Colony police.

A case was registered against NTK's State co-ordinators Vijayaragavan, Abdul Wahab, Coimbatore north district secretary Gavaskar, north district treasurer Chinnathambi and others for various charges including unlawful assembly.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) observed Tamil Nadu day at the Periyar Study Centre at Gandhipuram. TPDK members, led by general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, cut a cake with a red image of Tamil Nadu.

A flag with a red map of Tamil Nadu against white background was pinned to a table which Mr. Ramakrishnan said was for representational purpose.

“Karnataka government came up with a State flag. Tamil Nadu should also have a State flag considering the opinion of the people. On Tamil Nadu Day, TPDK urged the government to protect the rights of the State on every front,” he said.