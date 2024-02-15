Police book barber for denying hair cut to Dalit in Salem

February 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The rural police have registered a case against a barber who allegedly refused to give a haircut to a Dalit in Salem on Wednesday. S. Ilaiyaraja (32), a resident of South Kaveripuram near Kolathur in Salem district and a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary, went to a salon for a haircut at Kaveripuram on Monday. However, the shopkeeper, N. Ramesh (45), allegedly denied him the service. Ilayairaja recorded the incident on his mobile phone and uploaded it to social media. Later on Tuesday, he lodged a complaint with the Kolathur police. The police have registered a case under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act against the salon shop owner, Ramesh, and are currently on the lookout for him.

