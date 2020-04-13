Police begin painting bar mark on vehicles

The police on Monday began making paint marks on vehicles that were on the roads of Coimbatore during the lockdown.

A bar-like mark is made on vehicles driven by people who step out to buy essential commodities.

The police, however, said that vehicles that were out on the roads for non-essential purposes would be seized.

A senior police official explained that a bar would be marked on the vehicle at a checkpoint. Another bar would be marked if it crossed the checkpoint a second time.

This would help the police know how many times a particular vehicle was on the road during the lockdown. The police have suggested that vehicles be seized after four such markings.

604 persons arrested

The police arrested 604 persons in the city and rural limits of Coimbatore for violating prohibitory orders on Sunday and seized 533 vehicles from them. They were allowed to go after the arrest was recorded.

On Monday the police continued random stopping of vehicles at several locations wherein motorists were made to wait on roads for about 30 minutes.

The measure that started on Sunday was to discourage people from venturing out without having any emergency requirement.

Ambulances, vehicles transporting patients, Government officials on duty, medical professionals and mediapersons are exempted from this.