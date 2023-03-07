ADVERTISEMENT

Police auction 128 seized vehicles in Salem

March 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem district police auctioned 128 vehicles on Tuesday. The vehicles seized by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and by all police stations in the district were auctioned at Kumarasamipatti Armed Reserve Ground on Tuesday. More than 200 people participated in the auction and purchased the vehicles. Totally, 128 vehicles - 122 two-wheelers, one three-wheeler, and five four-wheelers - were auctioned. The auction took place in the presence of District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and the vehicles were auctioned for ₹40.30 lakh.

