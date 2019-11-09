Police aspirant disqualified for faking height using chewing gum

A candidate who attended the physical fitness tests for Grade II police constables at Armed Reserve Police grounds in Salem tried to fake his height using chewing gum.

However, officials found out the malpractice and disqualified him.

The candidate was identified as Dhayanidhi from Thiruchengode.

According to officials, the candidate had thick hair and he stuck a chewing gum on his head to fake his height as he was a few mm short of the qualifying height, which was 170 cm, senior officials here said.

The physical fitness tests for the position of Grade II constables are being conducted at the Armed Reserve Police grounds here since Wednesday.

According to officials, 2,767 candidates including women from Salem city, Salem district and Namakkal would be appearing for the tests here.

On Friday, call letters were sent to 555 candidates and 455 attended the tests. As many as 323 candidates qualified for next rounds of tests on Friday and 481 candidates qualified on Thursday, officials said.