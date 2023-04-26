HamberMenu
Police arrest youth for sexual assault, murder of minor girl in the Nilgiris

April 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two days after the body of a Class IX student was found in the bushes near Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris, the police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering her. 

The police said Rajnesh Kuttan, from a hamlet near Shooting Mattam near Udhagamandalam, was arrested on Wednesday. The girl, aged 14, from another hamlet on the hill station, was found dead with a head injury near the Anger Board Junction in Udhagamandalam on Monday. The post-mortem suggested that she may have been sexually assaulted, strangulated and beaten on the head with a heavy object.

As per a statement from the girl’s mother, she left for school on Monday but did not return. Her mother came to know about her death around 6.30 p.m. 

The Pykara police launched an investigation and found that a car that was at the scene of the crime on Monday belonged to Kuttan. The youth had allegedly been trying to befriend the girl. According to the police, Kuttan was taken into custody late on Tuesday. During questioning, he confessed to having sexually assaulted and murdered the girl. The youth had picked her up after class on the pretext of dropping her near her residence.

“Near the scene of the crime, the accused stopped the car, claiming that there was a problem with the engine. He sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle and tried to strangulate her when she resisted, but backed off on seeing another vehicle approaching. He later hit her on the head with a lever, which led to blood loss,” said a senior police officer.

The accused is then said to have left her in the bushes.  Kuttan was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police, who seized the car and the lever, ruled out the involvement of any others in the crime. 

