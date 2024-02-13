GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest youth for role in woman’s death in Udhagamandalam

February 13, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have arrested a 20-year-old youth and have charged him with culpable homicide after he and a 19-year-old woman consumed psychedelic mushrooms which police suspect could have led to her death on Sunday.

According to police, Akash, a resident of Bombay Castle in Udhagamandalam, along with the 19-year-old woman, from Fingerpost in Udhagamandalam, studying in Coimbatore, had consumed a large quantity of alcohol as well as psychedelic mushrooms which Akash had managed to procure.

They had also taken pictures of them collecting the substance on their mobile phones, police said.

The two had fallen asleep at Akash’s house in Bombay Castle on Saturday night after ingesting the substances, officials said. On Sunday morning, Akash woke up to find that the young woman was unresponsive and called the ambulance service. However, paramedics who arrived at the scene of the incident confirmed that the woman had died.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s father, police registered a case of unnatural death and began investigating the incident. “The two had consumed a large amount of alcohol along with the psychedelic mushrooms, so it remains unclear as to what caused the girl’s death. We have taken samples of the young woman’s organs and sent it for forensic analysis to confirm the cause of death,” said a top Nilgiris district police official.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.