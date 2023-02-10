Police arrest woman on charges of faking identity in Coimbatore

February 10, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a woman on charges of faking her identity as an Income Tax officer and stealing.

According to the police, G. Karthiyayini, 65, a warden in a women’s hostel in the city, lodged a complaint in R.S. Puram Police Station on Tuesday stating that a woman identified as D. Ramalakshmi, 31, of Madurai, was staying in the hostel and was going for civil services examinations coaching. Ramalakshmi also claimed that she was working in Income Tax Department.

On Tuesday, Ramalakshmi took away two laptops and cash from the hostel and absconded. On investigation, the police found that she faked her identity. The police also seized fake seals and letter pads from her room.

The police booked her under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (Punishment for forgery), and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.