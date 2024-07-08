ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two more accused for car thefts in Coimbatore

Published - July 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Selvapuram police in Coimbatore have arrested two more persons involved in the thefts of rented cars and other vehicles, which were sold after making alterations.

The police said Riyasudheen and Mohammed Wahab alias Thoufeek, both residents of Karumbukadai in Coimbatore, were arrested on Sunday.

Five of their accomplices from Karumbukadai, namely Mohammed Yasir, Azarudheen, Mohammed Yusuf, John Sundar and Abbas were arrested on June 28 and July 1.

The accused landed in police custody after K.H. Nawas of Thrissur in Kerala lodged a complaint with the Selvapuram police on June 22, claiming that three of his cars were stolen from Coimbatore on June 20.

The investigators found out that the accused worked in collaboration with a Kerala-based gang. Members of the Kerala gang would bring rented cars to Coimbatore and pledge them to Riyasudheen and Thoufeek without the knowledge of their owners.

Riyasudheen and Thoufeek are accused of altering such pledged cars and stolen ones, including their colour and registration numbers, with the help of John Sundar, who ran a workshop. The accused replaced the GPS devices installed by the owners with new ones. Besides selling these altered cars, the accused also earned money tipping their real owners of the location by using a tracking device, said the police, who are on the lookout for accused persons from Kerala.

