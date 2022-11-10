Coimbatore

Police arrest two for smuggling PDS rice

The Civil Supplies CID police arrested two persons who smuggled ration rice on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the Civil Supplies CID police, led by Inspector Renuka Devi, conducted a vehicle check at Anna Nagar near Masinaickenpatti. They intercepted a mini truck and found nine tonnes of ration rice that had been smuggled from Salem to Bengaluru. The police arrested Ayyavu (50) and Palanisamy (56) of Masinaickenpatti. The police also seized the rice and the vehicle.


