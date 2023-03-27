Police arrest two for assaulting migrant worker in Salem

March 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were arrested for attacking a migrant worker here on Monday.

According to the police, S. Jaheer Khan (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was staying at Maniyanoor and working in a silver anklet workshop. On Sunday night, while he and his friend B. Aakash (25) went to a hotel in the locality, two persons in an inebriated state attacked Jaheer Khan with a bottle. He sustained injuries in the head and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

The Annathanapatti police registered a case, identified and arrested M. Mathan (27) and B. Shajahan (21) of the same locality, and remanded them in prison on Monday.

Meanwhile, more than 25 migrant workers staying in Maniyanoor petitioned at the Collectorate, seeking protection for them following the incident.