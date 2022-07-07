Police arrest three persons with 12 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested three men on charges of smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and selling the contraband in and around Karumathampatti.

The arrested have been identified as Sabi Mohamed (37) of Chennai, Murugan (40) from Sulur, and Bibin Barik (28) from Odisha.

According to the police, the men were taken into custody from Ramachipalayam, near Karumathampatti, on Wednesday. The accused were found in suspicious circumstances near a railway gate. The police later recovered 12 kg of ganja and ₹ 25,000 from them. They were arrested under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

A senior officer said Murugan was already involved in ganja peddling and was jailed for the offence. The accused sourced ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold the contraband at higher prices in Coimbatore district.

Efforts were being made to slap provisions of the Goondas Act on persons who were repeatedly involved in drug peddling in the district, the police said.