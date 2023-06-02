HamberMenu
Police arrest three persons involved in a murder case in Erode

June 02, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

: Three persons, who were involved in the murder of a 29-year-old man near a Tasmac shop on May 30 were arrested by the police here on Friday.

The victim A. Santhosh, 29, of Veerappanchatiram was stabbed to death by Jinna, 30, of B.P. Agraharam near the shop in Gandhi Nagar area at Kanirowther Kulam. The incident took place when Santhosh went to the bar to consume liquor where Jinna and four of his friends intercepted him and entered into an altercation. Jinna took out a knife and stabbed Santhosh in which he died on the spot.

The five accused escaped in three two-wheelers that were captured in surveillance cameras.

Police said two cases of robbery and an attempt to murder case were registered against the victim at the Erode North and Erode South police stations. Likewise, assault cases were registered against Jinna at a few stations. 

On Thursday, Jinna and Manikandan, 27, surrendered at a Komarapalayam court in Namakkal district and were lodged in prison. A special team arrested Riyas Siddiq, 34, of Chinna Semur, Manoj Kumar, 37, of Bhavani, and Satheesh Kumar, 30, of Kanirowther Kulam.

