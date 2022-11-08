Police arrest three persons in connection with sale of infant in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 08, 2022 20:55 IST

The city police arrested three persons who came to Salem to sell a newborn girl on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was coming to Seelanaickenpatti to sell a newborn, the police led by Assistant Commissioner Anandhi nabbed them. They were identified as K. Latha (35) of Erode, A. Mathialagan (38) of Tiruchengode, and his wife M. Valarmathi (25).

Investigations revealed that a woman gave birth to a female infant four days ago at Erode Government Hospital. As she already had two daughters, she was not willing to take care of the child. When the trio learned of this, they approached her and said a person from Salem was ready to buy the child. Believing them, she gave the child to them.

Police sources said the person who approached the trio for the child had informed the police about this. The infant was handed over to the District Child Protection Unit.

