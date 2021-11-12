Police arrest three men for assault on HM functionary

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 00:12 IST

The Mettupalayam police on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of assaulting a Hindu Munnani functionary in September this year.

R. Mubin (26), Nawaz Sharif (25) and his brother M. Ibrahim (20), all from Mettupalayam, were arrested for attacking Chandrasekar (36), Mettupalayam urban secretary of Hindu Munnani. Mr. Chandrasekar was assaulted by two men who came on a two-wheeler when he was heading from his house to Mettupalayam bus stand on September 25.

The duo attacked him with an iron rod. His right hand fractured as he blocked a blow on head. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer said summons were issued to suspects in the case and a few persons were questioned. On Thursday, Mubin, Sharif and Ibrahim were called for questioning. The three men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police were on tight vigil in parts of Mettupalayam to avoid tension.