Coimbatore

Police arrest three men for assault on HM functionary

The Mettupalayam police on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of assaulting a Hindu Munnani functionary in September this year.

R. Mubin (26), Nawaz Sharif (25) and his brother M. Ibrahim (20), all from Mettupalayam, were arrested for attacking Chandrasekar (36), Mettupalayam urban secretary of Hindu Munnani. Mr. Chandrasekar was assaulted by two men who came on a two-wheeler when he was heading from his house to Mettupalayam bus stand on September 25.

The duo attacked him with an iron rod. His right hand fractured as he blocked a blow on head. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer said summons were issued to suspects in the case and a few persons were questioned. On Thursday, Mubin, Sharif and Ibrahim were called for questioning. The three men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police were on tight vigil in parts of Mettupalayam to avoid tension.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 12:13:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-arrest-three-men-for-assault-on-hm-functionary/article37447634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY