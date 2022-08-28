Police arrest three for stealing parts of mobile phone tower in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 28, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police on Sunday arrested three persons who dismantled and stole parts of an unused mobile tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a seven-member gang brought a lorry and after dismantling, transported an unused mobile tower two weeks ago at M. Perumapalayam in the district.

While local residents asked them, they showed some documents and claimed they were from a private telecom company and left the spot. Later on, Vazhapadi police came to the spot and inquired with the private company and found that the gang were burglars.

Based on a complaint received from the company, the police registered a case and found a former employee of the telecom company, Saravanan, and his accomplices, were involved in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special team was formed to nab them and on Sunday, the police held K. Nagamuthu (35) of Tirunelveli district, S. Rakesh Sharma (38) of Vazhapadi and A. Shanmugam (33) of Tuticorin district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Inquiries revealed that they sold the tower parts and generator for ₹6.50 lakh in Virudhunagar district. The police are on the lookout for the remaining accused in connection with the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app