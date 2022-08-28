Police arrest three for stealing parts of mobile phone tower in Salem

The district police on Sunday arrested three persons who dismantled and stole parts of an unused mobile tower.

According to the police, a seven-member gang brought a lorry and after dismantling, transported an unused mobile tower two weeks ago at M. Perumapalayam in the district.

While local residents asked them, they showed some documents and claimed they were from a private telecom company and left the spot. Later on, Vazhapadi police came to the spot and inquired with the private company and found that the gang were burglars.

Based on a complaint received from the company, the police registered a case and found a former employee of the telecom company, Saravanan, and his accomplices, were involved in the incident.

A special team was formed to nab them and on Sunday, the police held K. Nagamuthu (35) of Tirunelveli district, S. Rakesh Sharma (38) of Vazhapadi and A. Shanmugam (33) of Tuticorin district.

Inquiries revealed that they sold the tower parts and generator for ₹6.50 lakh in Virudhunagar district. The police are on the lookout for the remaining accused in connection with the case.