Police arrest seven including three minors for robbery in Coimbatore

The R.S. Puram police arrested seven persons including three minors in a case of robbery.

Investigations by the police found that the accused, all hailing from Jharkhand and Bihar, engaged in thefts, pocket picking and robberies in Coimbatore district often and travelled to their native by flight or train.

The arrested have been identified as Bahadur Mahato (36), Santhosh Mahato (33), Bablu Mahato (23) from Jharkhand, Manish Maholi (22) from Bihar and three minors aged 15, 14 and 10 hailing from the two States.

The police said the accused were arrested on charges of robbing K. Ramesh (37), a resident of Uppara Street, of ₹ 1,000 near R.S. Puram Uzhavar Santhai on Monday. The accused snatched the money from Mr. Ramesh’s pocket as he was walking to the market to buy vegetables around 8.30 a.m. They were caught by the public.

The R.S. Puram police took the seven persons into custody and questioned them. The police found that they were involved in various thefts and robberies in the district. Inspector T. Parimaladevi said the accused had been staying in lodges in the city for the last two years, claiming to be doing odd jobs. She said it was the first case against the accused at the R.S. Puram station.

The four adults were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. The three minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to an observation home.